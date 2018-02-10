Thrasher Magazine

Ricta Welcomes Jereme Knibbs

10/02/2018

Ricta Wheels proudly welcomes Tampa's Jereme Knibbs to their squad.

 

  • 8/10/2018

    Santa Cruz's "Til The End" Video

    To say the Santa Cruz squad is stacked is an understatement. This vid showcases some soon-to-be household names, as well as the OGs. Now sit back and enjoy this feature presentation...
  • 11/15/2017

    Shaqueefa x Graphic MOB

    Jereme Knibbs slaps together a freshie with the new graphic MOB x Shaqueefa collab in the East Bay.
  • 11/13/2017

    Double Rock: Santa Cruz Ams

    New Santa Cruz ams Jereme Knibbs and Maurio McCoy only needed few hours to unleash a firestorm inside the park. Damn!
  • 6/29/2017

    Santa Cruz's "Everslick" Video

    The Santa Cruz team touched down in the magical skateboard wonderland of Barcelona to test out their everslick rip sticks. No matter how much footage comes out of that city, it never gets old.
  • 7/28/2016

    TRH- Bar's "Pool Block" Contest

    A heated indoor bowl session gets cranked up to 11 in Montreal. Cheers!
