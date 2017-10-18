Rise of the Wizard
10/18/2017
The Wizard teamed up with Danny Vasquez for a new line of Blood Wizard boards. There's no mercy in sorcery.
For more info: BloodWizard.com
8/30/2017
Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" VideoBlood Wizard just dropped their entire video for you to watch in one sitting.
8/23/2017
Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" PartJerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
8/11/2017
Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" PartJerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.
8/11/2017
Double Rock: Blood WizardThese guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.