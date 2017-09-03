Thrasher Magazine

Roddie Frederik's "Fortune Cookie" Part

3/09/2017

Check out Roddie Frederik's part from Fortune Cookie, a full-length vid from Select skateshop in Houston, TX. Pretty sure this is as close as you can get to surfing without getting in the water.

 

