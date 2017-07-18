Thrasher Magazine

"Roll for Rob" Benefit Art Show and Skate Jam

7/18/2017

The 4th Roll for Rob event is this weekend in Boston to raise money for Rob Pontes' ALS treatment. There is a benefit art show at Orchard Skateshop Friday July 21 and Skate event at the Lynch Family Skatepark Saturday July 22. Come skate with pros, win product, and help raise money for our brother!

 

750RollForRob

 

750RollforRobSkate

