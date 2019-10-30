New from Santa Cruz

Spitfire Wheels: Jacky SF Jarne Verbruggen keeps it going in SF with the Jacky crew in this clip from Spitfire.

Happy 29th Birthday Burnside Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.

Exposure Open 2019 An epic women's skate event for a good cause and some serious prize money, Exposure goes down this Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Vans HB park. Click through for video and info.

Emerica x Bronson Speed Co. Emerica teamed up with Bronson Speed Co. to bring you this collab shoe. Check it out.