Santa Cruz at Kona

New from Welcome Check out all of the new boards from Welcome in part 1 of their Spring '17 catalog.

Weakdays: Biebel's Park The Weakdays crew takes refuge from the rain in Biebel's park.

Know Future: Ish Cepeda Ish Cepeda is a part of the next generation of Floridians making their mark in skateboarding. Check out his new Know Future video and interview from Thunder trucks.

Cyril Jackson for Independent Trucks Cyril Jackson comes through with a few rad clips for Independent trucks. Check it out.