Scott Decenzo Talks Flight Decks

10/17/2017

Powell-Peralta pro, Scott Decenzo talks about the Flight deck construction.

 

  • 10/17/2017

    Marcio Roberto Wins Make It Count 2017

    The public watched and scored each part, and although everyone ripped, in the end it was Marcio Roberto who tallied the highest score. Congrats!
  • 10/17/2017

    OJ Welcomes Ben Raybourn

    Raybourn ravages through any terrain in his path ending it all with an insane NBD at Burnside. Check it out.
  • 10/17/2017

    Rye's Remix: Vans Park Series 2017

    Rye Beres traveled to three insane and amazing countries this year for the Vans Park Series. Check it out through his lens.
  • 10/16/2017

    New from Krooked

    The drop 2 Katalog from Krooked is here. Check it out.
  • 10/16/2017

    IC hits the Road

    Mikey put Denzel Curry, Show Me the Body, and all the homies together for an IC tour. Here’s a taste of the action.
