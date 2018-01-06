Spitfire’s Spring Drop 3 Catalog

Spitfire Presents: Lotties Primetime This Spitfire X Lotties skate shop vid is as legit as it gets—with footy from Andrew Allen, Spanky, Danny Brady, Jerry Hsu, Andrew Reynolds and Dane Barker. If this doesn’t spark it for you, you’re hopeless. Burn, baby, burn!

Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…

Magnified: Jamie Foy When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!

Vans x Spitfire Vans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.