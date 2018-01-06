Spitfire’s Spring Drop 3 Catalog
6/01/2018
Spitfire dropped a third Spring '18 catalog featuring Jamie Foy Pro Edition Formula Fours, Spitfire X Lotties capsule with art by Mike Gigliottie, No Mercy capsule, Elijah Berle & Darren Navarrette Pro Classic color ups, Big Head Mash-Ups and Old English Classic 99’s.
Fore more: SpitfireWheels.com
-
6/01/2018
Spitfire Presents: Lotties PrimetimeThis Spitfire X Lotties skate shop vid is as legit as it gets—with footy from Andrew Allen, Spanky, Danny Brady, Jerry Hsu, Andrew Reynolds and Dane Barker. If this doesn’t spark it for you, you’re hopeless. Burn, baby, burn!
-
5/28/2018
Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” PartIf you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…
-
5/25/2018
Magnified: Jamie FoyWhen you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
-
4/02/2018
Vans x SpitfireVans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.
-
3/30/2018
New from SpitfireCheck out Lacey Baker's pro edition Formula Fours, wheels from Collin Provost, Daewon Song, John Cardiel “DJ Juan Love” and tons more.