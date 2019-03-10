Thrasher Magazine

Stressed Friends

10/03/2019

Another chapter in Albuquerque skateboarding brought to you by Jake The Jeweler and Jer Wootton. A farewell part by Cody Raver and parts by Bryant Chapo, Stefan Ambrogio and Cyprian Preut. Ffffftyahhhhhhhh!!! 

 

