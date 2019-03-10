Stressed Friends
10/03/2019
Another chapter in Albuquerque skateboarding brought to you by Jake The Jeweler and Jer Wootton. A farewell part by Cody Raver and parts by Bryant Chapo, Stefan Ambrogio and Cyprian Preut. Ffffftyahhhhhhhh!!!
-
10/03/2019
Mark Suciu's "Verso" PartMark's Cross Continental part birthed a legend, but this one catapults him into the stratosphere. The fastest feet in the biz and an approach to skating without comparison, Suciu's Verso is an absolute gift. Enjoy the show...
-
10/03/2019
Mark Suciu InterviewThe full text wouldn’t fit in the mag, but the Internet’s got plenty of space. Check this uncut interview with Suciu from the Aug ’19 issue. So stoked to have you back on the board, Mark!
-
10/03/2019
Nike SB Weartest ChicagoNike SB assembled a crew of the best skate shops and brought them to Chicago for a weekend of skateboarding.
-
10/03/2019
Thunder Trucks Welcomes Kyron DavisThunder Trucks welcomes Kyron Davis to the team. Cheers Ky!
-
10/03/2019
Talkin’ Schmit Ep. 40: Dennis BusenitzLooking for a new podcast? Check out Talkin’ Schmit with 40 episodes and running. There’s a new guest every week including the latest with Dennis Busenitz.