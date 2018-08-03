The Creature Tour Video
3/08/2018
After finishing the Creature Video, the crew went on an eight week US demo tour to promote the video and meet some fiends. Check out the tour video here.
-
3/08/2018
Vans' "Get on Board" Women in Skateboarding EventMarch 9th at the Vans park in Orange. RSVP and roll out for a rad day celebrating women riding skateboards.
-
3/08/2018
New from KruxCheck out all of the new trucks from Krux in their Spring '18 catalog.
-
3/07/2018
Fresh Blend: Erick Winkowski at GarvanzaErick Winkowski at Garvanza's deep bowl? You know that's gonna be good. Check it out.
-
3/07/2018
New from RictaCheck out all of the new wheels from Ricta in their Spring '18 catalog.
-
3/07/2018
New from Mob GripCheck out all of the new griptape from Mob in their Spring '18 catalog.