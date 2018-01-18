Thrasher Magazine

The Creature Video Coffin Cuts: Milton Martinez

1/18/2018

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Milton Martinez' Creature part along with some never-before-seen footage. How do you say "beast" in Spanish? 

 

