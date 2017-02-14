New from Thunder

Thrasher Magazine

2/14/2017

The newest release for Spring '17 from Thunder trucks is now hitting skateshops worldwide. Check it out.

 

    Marc Johnson's Thunder Trucks Jamboree

    It’s not often you get the opportunity to skate a pro’s private skatepark. So if and when it happens, you’re gonna take full advantage—and this past weekend was one of those rare opportunities. Check out some photos here.
    Weakdays: West Covina

    In between all this rain the Weakdays crew managed to squeeze in a quick sesh out in West Co.
    The OJ x Habitat Family Project

    OJ wheels is proud to release the Family wheel with Habitat skateboards.
    Tristan Rennie for Ricta

    Tristan Rennie puts the Ricta Naturals to the test. Check it out.
    New Balance's "NM345" Video

    Introducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.
