Thrasher Magazine

Tobias Coughlin-Bogue

1/04/2017

When skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.

 

