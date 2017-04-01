Thrasher Magazine

Tobias Coughlin-Bogue
When skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.
Bobby Worrest for IndependentBobby Worrest holds it down for Independent trucks with a switch crooks. Check it out.
Loud x GonzMark Gonzales sent us Loud headphones five old decks and they made 200 earbuds out of them. Check out how they did it.
Mike Kershnar's "A Room Full of Mirrors"Check out some photos and a video from Mike Kershnar's art opening at the Growlery in SF.
Christian Dufrene for Bones SwissChristian Dufrene skates his hometown park and tells you why he skates Bones Swiss.
Burnside NightsThe PowerRider crew took refuge under the lights at Burnside and busted out this ripping edit. Check it out.