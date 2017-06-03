Thrasher Magazine

Tom Schaar Wins Vans Park Series Australia

3/06/2017

Back to back rain delays did not stop the 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour Global Qualifiers in Australia. Check the results here.

 

VPS Australia Global Qualifier – RESULTS
1. Tom Schaar
2. Ivan Federico
3. Pedro Barros
4. Murilo Peres
5. Raven Tershy
6. Cory Juneau
7. Alex Sorgente
8. Willy Lara
9. Tristan Rennie
10. Clay Kreiner

 

