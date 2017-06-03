Hall of Meat: Fries Taillieu
3/06/2017
Shock mixed with pain—Fries gets that look in his eyes that this one really hurt.
2/08/2017
Hall of Meat: Joey RagaliThis slam is a bruiser, for sure. But Joey’s cat-like spin prevented it from being even worse.
2/02/2017
Hall of Meat: Nick EspinozaNick picks a crusty line for this drop-in and gets crushed.
1/27/2017
Hall Of Meat: Danil IsakovThis clip is a monument to broken legs everywhere.
1/11/2017
Hall of Meat: Aaron GoureAaron goes caveman on this boardslide and gets Barney Rubbled.
1/06/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jess YoungJess does an impression of a baby seal flopping on the ice as his hands wind up behind him.