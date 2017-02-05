Weak Days: Lincoln Park

GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…

Brophy on Girl Girl skateboards proudly welcomes Andrew Brophy to their team with this rad clip. Check it out.

Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Video From rails to ledges, big terrain or small, Malto is always in control. His smooth, effortless style is something we’ve enjoyed for years, and this new part is another notch in his belt. There’s a front crook towards the end that is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see.

Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Teaser Back with his signature style, Sean Malto kicks off the Elite Squad video series this Wednesday.