Weak Days: Lincoln Park

5/02/2017
The Girl and Chocolate crew spent the day at Lincoln Park for another Weak Days video.

 

 

  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie

    In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…
  • 3/23/2017

    Brophy on Girl

    Girl skateboards proudly welcomes Andrew Brophy to their team with this rad clip. Check it out.
  • 3/01/2017

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Video

    From rails to ledges, big terrain or small, Malto is always in control. His smooth, effortless style is something we’ve enjoyed for years, and this new part is another notch in his belt. There’s a front crook towards the end that is one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever see.
  • 2/27/2017

    Sean Malto's "Elite Squad" Teaser

    Back with his signature style, Sean Malto kicks off the Elite Squad video series this Wednesday.
  • 2/01/2017

    Chunk of Chocolate: Nicaragua

    Nothing quite beats a vacation in the hot Nicaraguan sun. Check out Chocolate's trip here.
