Weakdays: Downtown

adidas' "Matchcourt RX" Video Daewon Song, Na-Kel Smith, Dennis Busenitz, Nestor Judkins and Blondey McCoy skate a unique obstacle in a tennis court in this clip from adidas.

The Worble's "New Driveway" Trailer The Worble bros have a new video coming soon. Check out the trailer and premiere details here.

New from Antihero Check out all of the new boards from Antihero in drop 2 of their spring catalog.

Brophy on Girl Girl skateboards proudly welcomes Andrew Brophy to their team with this rad clip. Check it out.