New from Welcome

Double Rock: Welcome Days before the premiere of their Fetish video, the Welcome team barnstormed The Rock, destroying one obstacle after another–and making a few modifications of their own.

Weakdays: Biebel's Park The Weakdays crew takes refuge from the rain in Biebel's park.

Know Future: Ish Cepeda Ish Cepeda is a part of the next generation of Floridians making their mark in skateboarding. Check out his new Know Future video and interview from Thunder trucks.

Cyril Jackson for Independent Trucks Cyril Jackson comes through with a few rad clips for Independent trucks. Check it out.