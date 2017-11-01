Thrasher Magazine

Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-Order
1/11/2017
Let romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.
1/10/2017
Luan Oliveira's "One For All" PartQuick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.
1/10/2017
Brodie Penrod for RictaBrodie grabs a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and puts them to the test.
1/09/2017
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.
1/09/2017
Roman and Cedric Pabich for BronsonThe Pabich bros ooze style and bring the heat to every session. Check out this footy from Bronson.
1/05/2017
We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim TimActive goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.