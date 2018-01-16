Welcome Webisode 16: Phone Fetish

Nora Vasconcellos for OJ Nora Vasconcellos casually destroys the local park on a freshly squeezed set of OJ's Insane-A-Thane wheels.

Zeuner's Last Session Video Backyard ramps are the best! No pads, no rules, no kooks – all fun. The legends and the locals gather for one last blast on Brighton’s swing set. Thanks Zeuners!

GX1000: El Camino ...And now for a live update on the morning commute...

adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Video Earning the respect of her peers, both on and off the board, Nora shares the experiences that have shaped her life in this short from adidas.