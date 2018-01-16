Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Masher V

1/16/2018

These Masher edits are about more than the skating in front of the lens, they’re also about the man holding the camera and blazing through the bowls at mach speed. Hell yeah, Gregson!

  • 1/09/2018

    Zeuner's Last Session Video

    Zeuner&#039;s Last Session Video
    Backyard ramps are the best! No pads, no rules, no kooks – all fun. The legends and the locals gather for one last blast on Brighton’s swing set. Thanks Zeuners!
  • 1/09/2018

    Burnout: Last Run!

    Burnout: Last Run!
    Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.
  • 1/04/2018

    Rough Cut: Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

    Rough Cut: Tom Schaar&#039;s &quot;Lifeproof&quot; Part
    Some dudes are just born to destroy transitions. Tom puts his wheels and bearings to work as he attacks all types of pits. Includes raw footage, second angles, and new tricks separate from his original Lifeproof part.
  • 1/01/2018

    Krooked in NYC Video

    Krooked in NYC Video
    Ring in the new year right with this Krooked NYC edit. If 2018 is anything like this video, it's gonna F'ing rule. Gonz is the GOAT!
  • 12/19/2017

    Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

    Tom Schaar&#039;s &quot;Lifeproof&quot; Part
    Yüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.