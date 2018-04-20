Thrasher Magazine

Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" Video

4/20/2018

Robbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.

 

