Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ Photos

After nearly 20 years in the same warehouse, Tum Yeto picked up and moved a couple streets over. Now they are conveniently located two blocks away from the Chicano skatepark. No better way to break in the new spot than to get all the homies out and have a party with a taco truck, cold beers and a skate sesh. With a couple of generations of Yeto rippers in the building, you know it’s going to be a fun afternoon. –Papke



The bros jumped in the van in Long Beach to make the treck down to new HQ in San Diego. It’s a no brainer to bring Walter



Slowly but surely everyone started to show up at the new warehouse. Axel and Dillion were impressed



“Oh you wanna see muscles?”



Matt B made it out of the office to come rip with the bros for the afternoon



Provider getting his legs warm before making his way towards the demo



Glick eyeing up some of the new Yeto product



It goes without saying the walls of the new warehouse are lined with some classic ads to get the nostalgia running. Oh, the history…



Loyal pawn, Myles Willard showing off while everyone else patiently awaits the taco truck out front



Tempster showed up to take some notes from Cole Wilson



Blake passing down some knowledge to the youth that you gotta show up to these things in all black



Wouldn’t be a party without Muscle Russell



Can’t skate the park until the crew has some tacos in their stomaches



“Alright guys, up here!” Quick group photo before making our way down the street to Chicano park



Dakota and Sinclair have all eyes on the park while everyone gets their legs warm

Tranny dog, Cole Wilson starting things off with a layback Smith grind



Provost taking it to the Hubba next. 180 switch crooks



Everyone’s gotta take some slams to get 'em going



Body varial back disaster? Not an issue for lil’ CJ



It wouldn’t be a proper demo if you didn’t have a little bit of over 'n' under



Russell was putting a hurting on the QP all afternoon



Walter was all stoked to see Aiden. Who wouldn’t be?



Who do you think filmed it better, Tempster or Joey?



Provost went full demo mode, sending this kickflip to new heights



CJ got his back and went the distance going over the gap to noseblunt slide



And of course Collin had to keep it going with this just as massive frontside flip



Things started slowing down a bit once Blake went to the store and picked up a Michelada kit



A few brews later and the crew was pretty warn out. Thanks for the fun times Tum Yeto! Stoked on the new home