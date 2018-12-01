Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ Photos
After nearly 20 years in the same warehouse, Tum Yeto picked up and moved a couple streets over. Now they are conveniently located two blocks away from the Chicano skatepark. No better way to break in the new spot than to get all the homies out and have a party with a taco truck, cold beers and a skate sesh. With a couple of generations of Yeto rippers in the building, you know it’s going to be a fun afternoon. –Papke
The bros jumped in the van in Long Beach to make the treck down to new HQ in San Diego. It’s a no brainer to bring Walter
Slowly but surely everyone started to show up at the new warehouse. Axel and Dillion were impressed
“Oh you wanna see muscles?”
Matt B made it out of the office to come rip with the bros for the afternoon
Provider getting his legs warm before making his way towards the demo
Glick eyeing up some of the new Yeto product
It goes without saying the walls of the new warehouse are lined with some classic ads to get the nostalgia running. Oh, the history…
Loyal pawn, Myles Willard showing off while everyone else patiently awaits the taco truck out front
Tempster showed up to take some notes from Cole Wilson
Blake passing down some knowledge to the youth that you gotta show up to these things in all black
Wouldn’t be a party without Muscle Russell
Can’t skate the park until the crew has some tacos in their stomaches
“Alright guys, up here!” Quick group photo before making our way down the street to Chicano park
Dakota and Sinclair have all eyes on the park while everyone gets their legs warm
Tranny dog, Cole Wilson starting things off with a layback Smith grind
Provost taking it to the Hubba next. 180 switch crooks
Everyone’s gotta take some slams to get 'em going
Body varial back disaster? Not an issue for lil’ CJ
It wouldn’t be a proper demo if you didn’t have a little bit of over 'n' under
Russell was putting a hurting on the QP all afternoon
Walter was all stoked to see Aiden. Who wouldn’t be?
Who do you think filmed it better, Tempster or Joey?
Provost went full demo mode, sending this kickflip to new heights
CJ got his back and went the distance going over the gap to noseblunt slide
And of course Collin had to keep it going with this just as massive frontside flip
Things started slowing down a bit once Blake went to the store and picked up a Michelada kit
A few brews later and the crew was pretty warn out. Thanks for the fun times Tum Yeto! Stoked on the new home
-
1/12/2018
Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ VideoAfter 20 years, Tum Yeto is moving its HQ to a new location, where they’ll continue to distribute Brostyle, Pig Wheels, Toy Machine, and Foundation. Cheers to 20 more years!
-
1/12/2018
Corey Glick for BronsonCorey Glick comes through with a few rad clips for Bronson Speed Co. Check it out.
-
1/09/2018
Zeuner's Last Session VideoBackyard ramps are the best! No pads, no rules, no kooks – all fun. The legends and the locals gather for one last blast on Brighton’s swing set. Thanks Zeuners!
-
1/09/2018
Burnout: Last Run!Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.
-
12/27/2017
Nike SB's "All Eyes on the Skies" ArticleThis epic photo article coincided with a total eclipse of the sun, so you know things got weird. TM Mike Sinclair talks about being surrounded with some of the gnarliest skaters in the world.