Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ Photos

1/12/2018

After nearly 20 years in the same warehouse, Tum Yeto picked up and moved a couple streets over. Now they are conveniently located two blocks away from the Chicano skatepark. No better way to break in the new spot than to get all the homies out and have a party with a taco truck, cold beers and a skate sesh. With a couple of generations of Yeto rippers in the building, you know it’s going to be a fun afternoon. –Papke

1 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxThe bros jumped in the van in Long Beach to make the treck down to new HQ in San Diego. It’s a no brainer to bring Walter

2 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxSlowly but surely everyone started to show up at the new warehouse. Axel and Dillion were impressed

3 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750px“Oh you wanna see muscles?”

4 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxMatt B made it out of the office to come rip with the bros for the afternoon

5 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxProvider getting his legs warm before making his way towards the demo

6 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxGlick eyeing up some of the new Yeto product

7 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxIt goes without saying the walls of the new warehouse are lined with some classic ads to get the nostalgia running. Oh, the history…

8 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxLoyal pawn, Myles Willard showing off while everyone else patiently awaits the taco truck out front

9 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxTempster showed up to take some notes from Cole Wilson

10 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxBlake passing down some knowledge to the youth that you gotta show up to these things in all black

11 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxWouldn’t be a party without Muscle Russell

12 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxCan’t skate the park until the crew has some tacos in their stomaches

13 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750px“Alright guys, up here!” Quick group photo before making our way down the street to Chicano park

14 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 19 760pxDakota and Sinclair have all eyes on the park while everyone gets their legs warm

 

15 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 25 750pxTranny dog, Cole Wilson starting things off with a layback Smith grind

16 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 28 750pxProvost taking it to the Hubba next. 180 switch crooks

17 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 12 750pxEveryone’s gotta take some slams to get 'em going

18 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 27 750pxBody varial back disaster? Not an issue for lil’ CJ


19 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 26 750pxIt wouldn’t be a proper demo if you didn’t have a little bit of over 'n' under

20 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 11 750pxRussell was putting a hurting on the QP all afternoon

21 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxWalter was all stoked to see Aiden. Who wouldn’t be?

22 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxWho do you think filmed it better, Tempster or Joey?

23 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxProvost went full demo mode, sending this kickflip to new heights

24 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxCJ got his back and went the distance going over the gap to noseblunt slide

25 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxAnd of course Collin had to keep it going with this just as massive frontside flip

26 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxThings started slowing down a bit once Blake went to the store and picked up a Michelada kit

27 TumYetoOpeningDay photoPAPKE 750pxA few brews later and the crew was pretty warn out. Thanks for the fun times Tum Yeto! Stoked on the new home

