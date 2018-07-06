Tyson Peterson Goes Pro

With the filming of King of the Road season 3 coming to a close, you know Thrasher and Viceland were bound to end it with a bang! And what better way than to reward Tyson Peterson for all of the hard work he’s put in these past few years? The plan was to get all of his close friends together at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach and fire it up for his first night as a professional skateboarder. His mom even reached out and told me she was going to fly in and surprise him with his first pro board. And to top it off, Element spiced things up with free drinks to keep the crowd entertained while they waited for Tyson to show up, so it was bound to be an interesting night! — Alex PapkeSneak preview of his first two graphicsFirst thing’s first—who has the drink tickets?!House of Vans man, Mike Díaz, eager as everStill can’t get the high-five from Jamie Hart, though. Maybe next time!Don’t forget your IDWhen J-Lay talks, people listen“You don’t want a glow stick?!”No photos tonight for Pedro Delfino—keeping it low-key, as alwaysIt’s a proven fact that beer is better when it’s free!The board wall started getting some attention from the Long Beach crewRussel James in disbelief that his roommate got the pro nod! Does this mean we get a bigger apartment, too?“Before I let you in, I gotta let you know that’s one ugly sweater ya got”While we waited almost two hours at the bar for Tyson to show up, Alex’s Bar kept the party going. Thanks, Element!You ever been to a going-pro party that had complimentary scarves? I hadn’t either until last nightActive heads, Morgnar and Tim TimLegends showing up left and right! Hassan and Tuan were no exceptionsFlorida’s Chad Poore knows a nice can when he sees oneJamie Hart signs off on it—David and Frank approveMasterlensman Tom Mull in the building!And close behind, Pittsburgh’s finest, Evan SmithIt’s not a party without the Salk!“Hold up. You’re gonna let those clowns in but not us?”Bobby Bils stoked to see his childhood friend doing it big timeThe anticipation was killing everyoneHere it goes….The man of the hourIt was all too much going on at once for TysonIt's unanimous. The crowd wants more!From confused to stoked, right back to confused again—you know it was a good surpriseAnd, of course, it wouldn’t be possible without family to back him upJust the first of many boards to comeK-Walks approved. DuhCouldn’t have done it without JohnnyDakota Hunt is a real one! Skate collage tee to go with the party. GTWYC!Things quickly started to heat upAfter a long day, sometimes the only thing left to do is dance. Ask Ryan Lee; he’ll tell you all about itBut whatever you do, don’t choke him! He doesn’t like that.A quick speech to further hype up the crowdTwo is better than oneHis mom, Dawn, was just as hyped as he wasAnd it wouldn’t have been possible without any of these guys! Shoutout to Johnny and everyone at Element for the killer night. And congrats again, Tyson! You deserve it, buddy!