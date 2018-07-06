Tyson Peterson Goes Pro
6/07/2018
With the filming of King of the Road season 3 coming to a close, you know Thrasher and Viceland were bound to end it with a bang! And what better way than to reward Tyson Peterson for all of the hard work he’s put in these past few years? The plan was to get all of his close friends together at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach and fire it up for his first night as a professional skateboarder. His mom even reached out and told me she was going to fly in and surprise him with his first pro board. And to top it off, Element spiced things up with free drinks to keep the crowd entertained while they waited for Tyson to show up, so it was bound to be an interesting night! — Alex Papke
Sneak preview of his first two graphics
First thing’s first—who has the drink tickets?!
House of Vans man, Mike Díaz, eager as ever
Still can’t get the high-five from Jamie Hart, though. Maybe next time!
Don’t forget your ID
When J-Lay talks, people listen
“You don’t want a glow stick?!”
No photos tonight for Pedro Delfino—keeping it low-key, as always
It’s a proven fact that beer is better when it’s free!
The board wall started getting some attention from the Long Beach crew
Russel James in disbelief that his roommate got the pro nod! Does this mean we get a bigger apartment, too?
“Before I let you in, I gotta let you know that’s one ugly sweater ya got”
While we waited almost two hours at the bar for Tyson to show up, Alex’s Bar kept the party going. Thanks, Element!
You ever been to a going-pro party that had complimentary scarves? I hadn’t either until last night
Active heads, Morgnar and Tim Tim
Legends showing up left and right! Hassan and Tuan were no exceptions
Florida’s Chad Poore knows a nice can when he sees one
Jamie Hart signs off on it—David and Frank approve
Masterlensman Tom Mull in the building!
And close behind, Pittsburgh’s finest, Evan Smith
It’s not a party without the Salk!
“Hold up. You’re gonna let those clowns in but not us?”
Bobby Bils stoked to see his childhood friend doing it big time
The anticipation was killing everyone
Here it goes….
The man of the hour
It was all too much going on at once for Tyson
It's unanimous. The crowd wants more!
From confused to stoked, right back to confused again—you know it was a good surprise
And, of course, it wouldn’t be possible without family to back him up
Just the first of many boards to come
K-Walks approved. Duh
Couldn’t have done it without Johnny
Dakota Hunt is a real one! Skate collage tee to go with the party. GTWYC!
Things quickly started to heat up
After a long day, sometimes the only thing left to do is dance. Ask Ryan Lee; he’ll tell you all about it
But whatever you do, don’t choke him! He doesn’t like that.
A quick speech to further hype up the crowd
Two is better than one
His mom, Dawn, was just as hyped as he was
And it wouldn’t have been possible without any of these guys! Shoutout to Johnny and everyone at Element for the killer night. And congrats again, Tyson! You deserve it, buddy!
-
5/29/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
-
5/18/2018
Elemental Awareness x Cuba Skate 2018Elemental Awareness teamed up with Cuba Skate for a 2nd trip back Cuba to bring skateboards, build obstacles and spend time in nature.
-
5/10/2018
Mason Silva's "Former" PartMason has been relentlessly cranking out top-notch footage and the onslaught won’t be stalling out anytime soon. High-speed and power-packed—this is skateboarding done right!
-
5/07/2018
Vans Pool Party 2018 PhotosThis year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.
-
5/07/2018
First Look: Mason Silva and Louie LopezMason Silva and Louie Lopez tear through the new mag alongside a special guest who’s also named Louie.