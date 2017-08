Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Finals

After days of heated practice, the Van’s Park Series Women’s Finals kicked off Thursday with 16 women battling it out for the seven remaining spots to the finals in Shanghai. —Joe HammekeAn early morning warm up, the bowl was cleared as the stands were nearly fullNo stranger to intense skate action, Ricky “The Dude” was pushing the buttons for the live feedStress levels were high and the vibes were good, but little Logan Frank missed the memo: this is the Women’s contestJordyn Barratt, over the hip low to high via an Indy airNora Vasconcellos backside grinds over the peninsula with Thrasher’s Schmitty following with the fisheye. Full video recap after the weekend at vansparkseries.com Australia’s Poppy Star Olsen scoops a backside airAllysha Le, slob plant off the extension into the cornerArianna Carmona with a rare dumptruck over the spineI thought those umbrellas only came with margaritas. Grumpy cat, not impressedLizzie, backside air mid Firing Line. Check the Thrasher 'gram for the full runKisa Nakamura front blunted her way through the qualifiers, but a heavy slam on her last trick kept her from the finals. No to worry, she’s one of the Women’s Select Pros with a guaranteed spot in ShanghaiHunter Long knows the Moco Loco is made with an eggYndiara Asp, mean ol' slob plantPoppy Star Olsen, Spencer Breaux and Sara Thompson with some homemade signs……that also doubled as much needed shade.Julz Lynn brought the spirit of Jay Adams (RIP) with herRoll-in grind through the cornerCrowd favorite for her big airs and heavy slams, Nicole Hause goes frontside in the deep endKody Tamanaha Smith grinds through the cornerKody and Hosoi await the results from the ISS, the instant scoring system. The ISS is good and should not to be confused with ISIS, which is badBryce Wettstein, are you ready for round two?Last year’s Huntington Beach winner Hanna Zanzi, boned frontside air over the hipHanna’s bag is full of surprises, like this kickflip fastplant over the hip. Very hard to capture in a still photoBryce Wettstein had these 50-50 to fakie on lockNora with some Salbacise before her runStellar outfit coordination paired with a stretched out front Smith across the top rope, Nora does nothing half assJordyn Barrett, eggplant near the edgeJordyn’s BFFs showing support and a hint of blackmailThirteen-year-old Brighton Zeuner has been on fire lately. This backside blunt was in the middle of a routine 14-trick lineFourteen-year-old Grace Marhoefer bonelesses into the bowlBrighton on her final run, feeble through the cornerWho’s got it?Awaiting the results of the ISSVans’ Master of Ceremonies, Steve Van Doren, and one of this year's trophies drawn by Todd FrancisHere’s the top three ladies: Nora Vasconcellos 3rd, Bryce Wettstein 2nd and Brighton Zeuner takes home the win and a check for 10,000 big onesCongrats, Brighton! See you in Shanghai