Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Finals
8/04/2017
After days of heated practice, the Van’s Park Series Women’s Finals kicked off Thursday with 16 women battling it out for the seven remaining spots to the finals in Shanghai. —Joe Hammeke
An early morning warm up, the bowl was cleared as the stands were nearly full
No stranger to intense skate action, Ricky “The Dude” was pushing the buttons for the live feed
Stress levels were high and the vibes were good, but little Logan Frank missed the memo: this is the Women’s contest
Jordyn Barratt, over the hip low to high via an Indy air
Nora Vasconcellos backside grinds over the peninsula with Thrasher’s Schmitty following with the fisheye. Full video recap after the weekend at vansparkseries.com
Australia’s Poppy Star Olsen scoops a backside air
Allysha Le, slob plant off the extension into the corner
Arianna Carmona with a rare dumptruck over the spine
I thought those umbrellas only came with margaritas. Grumpy cat, not impressed
Lizzie, backside air mid Firing Line. Check the Thrasher 'gram for the full run
Kisa Nakamura front blunted her way through the qualifiers, but a heavy slam on her last trick kept her from the finals. No to worry, she’s one of the Women’s Select Pros with a guaranteed spot in Shanghai
Hunter Long knows the Moco Loco is made with an egg
Yndiara Asp, mean ol' slob plant
Poppy Star Olsen, Spencer Breaux and Sara Thompson with some homemade signs…
…that also doubled as much needed shade.
Julz Lynn brought the spirit of Jay Adams (RIP) with her
Roll-in grind through the corner
Crowd favorite for her big airs and heavy slams, Nicole Hause goes frontside in the deep end
Kody Tamanaha Smith grinds through the corner
Kody and Hosoi await the results from the ISS, the instant scoring system. The ISS is good and should not to be confused with ISIS, which is bad
Bryce Wettstein, are you ready for round two?
Last year’s Huntington Beach winner Hanna Zanzi, boned frontside air over the hip
Hanna’s bag is full of surprises, like this kickflip fastplant over the hip. Very hard to capture in a still photo
Bryce Wettstein had these 50-50 to fakie on lock
Nora with some Salbacise before her run
Stellar outfit coordination paired with a stretched out front Smith across the top rope, Nora does nothing half ass
Jordyn Barrett, eggplant near the edge
Jordyn’s BFFs showing support and a hint of blackmail
Thirteen-year-old Brighton Zeuner has been on fire lately. This backside blunt was in the middle of a routine 14-trick line
Fourteen-year-old Grace Marhoefer bonelesses into the bowl
Brighton on her final run, feeble through the corner
Who’s got it?
Awaiting the results of the ISS
Vans’ Master of Ceremonies, Steve Van Doren, and one of this year's trophies drawn by Todd Francis
Here’s the top three ladies: Nora Vasconcellos 3rd, Bryce Wettstein 2nd and Brighton Zeuner takes home the win and a check for 10,000 big ones
Congrats, Brighton! See you in Shanghai
An early morning warm up, the bowl was cleared as the stands were nearly full
No stranger to intense skate action, Ricky “The Dude” was pushing the buttons for the live feed
Stress levels were high and the vibes were good, but little Logan Frank missed the memo: this is the Women’s contest
Jordyn Barratt, over the hip low to high via an Indy air
Nora Vasconcellos backside grinds over the peninsula with Thrasher’s Schmitty following with the fisheye. Full video recap after the weekend at vansparkseries.com
Australia’s Poppy Star Olsen scoops a backside air
Allysha Le, slob plant off the extension into the corner
Arianna Carmona with a rare dumptruck over the spine
I thought those umbrellas only came with margaritas. Grumpy cat, not impressed
Lizzie, backside air mid Firing Line. Check the Thrasher 'gram for the full run
Kisa Nakamura front blunted her way through the qualifiers, but a heavy slam on her last trick kept her from the finals. No to worry, she’s one of the Women’s Select Pros with a guaranteed spot in Shanghai
Hunter Long knows the Moco Loco is made with an egg
Yndiara Asp, mean ol' slob plant
Poppy Star Olsen, Spencer Breaux and Sara Thompson with some homemade signs…
…that also doubled as much needed shade.
Julz Lynn brought the spirit of Jay Adams (RIP) with her
Roll-in grind through the corner
Crowd favorite for her big airs and heavy slams, Nicole Hause goes frontside in the deep end
Kody Tamanaha Smith grinds through the corner
Kody and Hosoi await the results from the ISS, the instant scoring system. The ISS is good and should not to be confused with ISIS, which is bad
Bryce Wettstein, are you ready for round two?
Last year’s Huntington Beach winner Hanna Zanzi, boned frontside air over the hip
Hanna’s bag is full of surprises, like this kickflip fastplant over the hip. Very hard to capture in a still photo
Bryce Wettstein had these 50-50 to fakie on lock
Nora with some Salbacise before her run
Stellar outfit coordination paired with a stretched out front Smith across the top rope, Nora does nothing half ass
Jordyn Barrett, eggplant near the edge
Jordyn’s BFFs showing support and a hint of blackmail
Thirteen-year-old Brighton Zeuner has been on fire lately. This backside blunt was in the middle of a routine 14-trick line
Fourteen-year-old Grace Marhoefer bonelesses into the bowl
Brighton on her final run, feeble through the corner
Who’s got it?
Awaiting the results of the ISS
Vans’ Master of Ceremonies, Steve Van Doren, and one of this year's trophies drawn by Todd Francis
Here’s the top three ladies: Nora Vasconcellos 3rd, Bryce Wettstein 2nd and Brighton Zeuner takes home the win and a check for 10,000 big ones
Congrats, Brighton! See you in Shanghai
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's FinalsAfter days of heated practice, the Van’s Park Series Women’s Finals kicked off Thursday with 16 women battling it out for the seven remaining spots to the finals in Shanghai. —Joe Hammeke
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series Huntington Beach: Women's Live WebcastTune in at 2pm PST for all of he action from the Women's Pro Tour in Huntington Beach.
-
8/04/2017
Vans US Open Continental ChampionshipsThe Vans Park Series is back in Huntington Beach once again, but this year with a little twist to the format. Adding a continental championships to both the men’s and women’s divisions with a winner take all trip to the finals in Shanghai China. With over 80 entrants it was a long battle on the beach to earn that top spot to the World Championships. —Joe Hammeke
-
8/04/2017
Hall Of Meat: Rob "Sluggo" BoyceSluggo is a born stuntman and he’s one of the few guys who can huck a proper backflip. He also can take a mean hit.
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series: Vancouver Highlights VideoVans returned to the legendary Hastings Park in Vancouver, Canada for the 4th stop of the 2017 Vans Park Series. Check out the highlights and results here.
-
8/04/2017
Firing Line: Pedro Barros and Ronnie SandovalRonnie and Pedro enjoy perpetual motion as they link together these back to back lines at the Vans Park Series in Vancouver.
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series: Vancouver Live WebcastTune in to the live webcast on 7/8 for all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Vancouver here.
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series: Malmo ResultsCheck out all the highlights from Vans Park Series stop number three in Malmo, Sweden. Congratulations to Alex Sorgente for the win.
-
8/04/2017
VPS Crowns Rune & AmeliaVans Park Series crowns Rune Glifberg and Amelia Brodka as the first ever VPS European park terrain champions.
-
8/04/2017
Vans Park Series: Brazil ResultsCongrats to Pedro Barros for taking first place at the Brazil stop of the Vans Park Series. Check out the top eight here.