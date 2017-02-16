Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" Part
2/16/2017
From ditches to walls to the big bars, Aidan lays claim to all types of terrain. The last two tricks in this part are certifiable next-level bangers. Wow…
2/16/2017
2/16/2017
Dakota Servold's "Oddity" PartWe’ve seen Dakota charge down kinkers without a moment’s hesitation, but apparently now he skates up these rails as well. WTF?!
2/16/2017
Dakota Servold InterviewDakota talks with Leo Romero about his affinity for kinked rails, almost being a Loyal Pawn, the parallels between Bob Dylan and skateboarding and the lessons you learn from being a road dog.
2/16/2017
Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" PartIt’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.
2/16/2017
Dylan Witkin InterviewThe new kid on the F opens up about psychedelics, "the brisket incident" and why you should listen to the Grateful Dead. Trip on that.
2/16/2017
Foundation Family TreeThe F-Troop has a deep and rich skate history spanning decades. Here’s the team-rider and video family tree of one hell of a legendary squad.
2/16/2017
Joey Ragali's "Oddity" PartJoey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!
2/16/2017
Joey Ragali InterviewHe came from Jupiter to destroy the Earth! Well, maybe just our spots. After you check his part, find out why Joey sometimes spits in his own face and gives himself shinners. Florida man…
2/16/2017
Nick Merlino's "Oddity" PartMerlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...
2/16/2017
Nick Merlino InterviewGetting paid to surf, sobriety benders, battling depression and street comedy—Nick Merlino's mind is a beautiful garden. Dig in. Just don't touch the wallpaper.