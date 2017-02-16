Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" Part From ditches to walls to the big bars, Aidan lays claim to all types of terrain. The last two tricks in this part are certifiable next-level bangers. Wow…

Dakota Servold's "Oddity" Part We’ve seen Dakota charge down kinkers without a moment’s hesitation, but apparently now he skates up these rails as well. WTF?!

Dakota Servold Interview Dakota talks with Leo Romero about his affinity for kinked rails, almost being a Loyal Pawn, the parallels between Bob Dylan and skateboarding and the lessons you learn from being a road dog.

Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" Part It’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.

Dylan Witkin Interview The new kid on the F opens up about psychedelics, "the brisket incident" and why you should listen to the Grateful Dead. Trip on that.

Foundation Family Tree The F-Troop has a deep and rich skate history spanning decades. Here’s the team-rider and video family tree of one hell of a legendary squad.

Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part Joey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!

Joey Ragali Interview He came from Jupiter to destroy the Earth! Well, maybe just our spots. After you check his part, find out why Joey sometimes spits in his own face and gives himself shinners. Florida man…

Nick Merlino's "Oddity" Part Merlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...