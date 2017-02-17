Cole Wilson's "Oddity" Part The Louisville Lunatic drops the curtains on the Oddity vid with a part that’ll require several viewings to process. We’ll be posting the full-length in its entirety Saturday morning. Great job, dudes.

Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" Part From ditches to walls to the big bars, Aidan lays claim to all types of terrain. The last two tricks in this part are certifiable next-level bangers. Wow…

Aidan Campbell Interview His Oddity part is solid as GD rock! Now check out this interview Sinclair did with Aidan talking about video-part juggling, spot scouring and what's wrong with the kids today.

Dakota Servold's "Oddity" Part We’ve seen Dakota charge down kinkers without a moment’s hesitation, but apparently now he skates up these rails as well. WTF?!

Dakota Servold Interview Dakota talks with Leo Romero about his affinity for kinked rails, almost being a Loyal Pawn, the parallels between Bob Dylan and skateboarding and the lessons you learn from being a road dog.

Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" Part It’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.

Dylan Witkin Interview The new kid on the F opens up about psychedelics, "the brisket incident" and why you should listen to the Grateful Dead. Trip on that.

Foundation Family Tree The F-Troop has a deep and rich skate history spanning decades. Here’s the team-rider and video family tree of one hell of a legendary squad.

Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part Joey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!