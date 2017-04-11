Thrasher Magazine

Alex Lobasyuk's "Entertainment System" Part

Alex represents the new generation of Pacific Northwest rippers, mixing ledge skills with maximum comfort on rails both big and small.

    BRAAAAD Video: The Extended Edit

    We gave you the short version of Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt's excursion to Indonesia, but here’s a deeper look.
    Clint Beswick's "Analogue" Part

    Southern madman Clint Beswick shreds savagely to the tunes of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The future is on fire!
    Firing Line: Jon Dickson

    Jon unleashes his exquisite flick and quick feet on a sweet-looking spot.
    Ronnie at Burbank Pool

    Ronnie Sandoval terrorizes a backyard pit alongside his homie Robbie Russo. Must be nice!
    Hotel Blue's "Exhaust" Video

    Nothing much compares to footage from the streets of NYC. Here’s another sweet offering from Hotel Blue that’s sure to get your skate juices flowing.
    Sean Malto and Friends Skate Vermont

    Mountain Dew pros Sean Malto and Curren Caples visit Vermont for the first time to skate some of the most epic spots in the state with fellow team riders and Vermont locals Jordan Maxham and Chris Colbourn.
    Classics: Erik Ellington's "Baker 3" Part

    The year was 2005. The Piss Drunx were all still drunk and the hijinx were high as hell. Check Erik Ellington's classic part from Baker 3. One of the best bigspins in the game, no doubt!
    Highland Showdown 2017 Video

    From coffins camped out on the coping to megaramp madness, the guys and gals of vertical skateboarding put on quite the show in Southern California this past weekend. Peep the insanity.
    SKATELINE: 10.31.2017

    Gary Rogers takes a trip back in time in this special episode of Skateline.
    Magnified: Robert Pace

    If the spot took out Cards, you know it's GNAR. Robert Pace goes backside on one of SF's unfriendliest rails. High five, tree.
