Alex Midler's "MIDLOSH" Part
3/15/2018
Being a skate prodigy can be a blessing and a curse. As this part shows, Alex has really matured into his skating as he annihilates grown-man spots and includes some shocking surprises. Sick vid, man.
2/21/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young GunsNike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.
8/22/2017
HeavenlyLittle bit West Coast, little bit Third Coast, check this Income Taxes edit with the crew crushing the Lone Star State and bumpin' around the Big Apple. Homie vids rule.
4/06/2017
Hall of Meat: Alex MidlerThe finish line was in sight on this insane grind but close doesn’t count for much in skating.
3/27/2017
PHX AM 2017: VideoIt’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
3/27/2017
PHX AM 2017: PhotosThe 16th annual PHX AM presented by Vans and Cowtown took place this weekend. Check out some photos here.