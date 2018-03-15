Alex Midler's "MIDLOSH" Part

Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns Nike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.

Heavenly Little bit West Coast, little bit Third Coast, check this Income Taxes edit with the crew crushing the Lone Star State and bumpin' around the Big Apple. Homie vids rule.

Hall of Meat: Alex Midler The finish line was in sight on this insane grind but close doesn’t count for much in skating.

PHX AM 2017: Video It’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!