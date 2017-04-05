Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - Paris
5/04/2017
These edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.
4/25/2017
RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" VideoHere’s an amazing trip including spots you’ve never seen and some buttery transition skating by the whole squad. Featuring Jeremy Leabres, Greyson Fletcher, Julian Davidson, Aidan Campbell, and many more.
4/25/2017
RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" ArticleHere are the photos and the article for a sick spot-hunting adventure through foreign lands. It’s got a heavy squad, too. As seen in the May 2017 mag.
3/14/2017
Tom Knox's Phone MixTom Knox hit OJ with a minute of ripping footage from the curbs and parks around his 'hood. Check it out.
3/03/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 2 - St Paul’sIt's old, incredibly gritty, and teeming with tourists, but Tom Knox and crew devote this episode to one of Britain's most legendary spots.
1/03/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 1 - LondonA striking and beautifully shot slice of London, encapsulating all the sites and sounds that make the street skating so glorious. This video is epic.