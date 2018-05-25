Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Austyn Gillette's "Radiant Cure Former" Part

5/25/2018

You’re about to watch the video part of a man absolutely on top of his game. Skating with style and power, Austyn always selects the right tricks for the right spot. Watch this a few times to really let it all sink in.

  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video
    A secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos
    A warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.
  • 5/10/2018

    Mason Silva's "Former" Part

    Mason Silva&#039;s &quot;Former&quot; Part
    Mason has been relentlessly cranking out top-notch footage and the onslaught won’t be stalling out anytime soon. High-speed and power-packed—this is skateboarding done right!
  • 4/11/2018

    Rough Cut: HUF Worldwide Presents // HUF 001

    Rough Cut: HUF Worldwide Presents // HUF 001
    Televised fights can be entertaining but watching a fist fight in an alleyway has a certain charm to it. This HUF 001 Rough Cut is kinda like watching a dude get smashed in the head with a trash can—in the best possible way.
  • 3/24/2018

    Huf Worldwide Presents // HUF 001

    Huf Worldwide Presents // HUF 001
    Sometimes you’ve got to take it back to the beginning. Introducing ‘HUF 001’, a new video featuring the entire HUF skate team. Including footage from HUF’s veteran pros as well as showcasing some of the brand’s up-and-comers, HUF 001 is the latest skate video offering from everyone’s favorite Dirtbag Crew.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.