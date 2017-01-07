Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

The Blue Collar Video

7/01/2017

The editing's a trip but the skating will sober you right up! Blue Collar hardware serves up a healthy dose of raw ripping. Can't beat the street.

  • 6/07/2017

    Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" Part

    Charles Deschamps&#039; &quot;DC x Empire&quot; Part
    Charles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.
  • 4/29/2017

    The Avidya Video

    The Avidya Video
    Boston has long been a hotbed of skateboarding talent, especially the technical variety. Feast your eyes on the current state of skate in Beantown.
  • 3/22/2017

    Alltimers' "Yo, Best Idea" Video

    Alltimers&#039; &quot;Yo, Best Idea&quot; Video
    The Barcelona footy keeps pouring in, and how the hell can we blame anyone? That city is the promised land, a skateboarding Mecca, and the Alltimers crew pay homage with a great edit. Cheers!
  • 1/17/2017

    Welcome's "Fetish" Premiere Photos

    Welcome&#039;s &quot;Fetish&quot; Premiere Photos
    Welcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better.
  • 12/26/2016

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa

    P-Stone&#039;s Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa
    Never a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.