BRAAAAD Video
10/19/2017
Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt shred through Southeast Asia in a beautifully shot short film by Guillaume Perimony.
-
10/16/2017
BRAAAAD TeaserFilmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.
-
9/20/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 5 - Hippy JumpsWe’ve all seen our share of hippy jumps, but never anything like this. The Drifters picked up the game, took it for a spin, flipped it and changed it forever. Enjoy...
-
7/06/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New YorkA haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.
-
6/27/2017
Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" VideoIf obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.
-
5/04/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - ParisThese edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.