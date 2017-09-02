The Bronze “56,000” video

Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Cindy" Video Spencer and Wade are two of the smoothest operators we know. Here’s a raw look at their clips from the recent “Cindy” edit.

Alltimers' "My Alltimers" Video From Peace Park in Montreal to the back streets of NYC, the Alltimers get dirty in the Concrete Jungle.

Grand Collection's "Cindy" Video Wade DesArmo and the Grand Collection crew are back in the streets of NYC with a fresh dose dedicated to Cindy.

Zoo York's "Eastern Conference" Video Ron Deily and Gavin Nolan put down something serious for the boys on the right side, with guest appearances from the rest of the Zoo squad.