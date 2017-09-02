Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Classics: Jon West "Art Bars" Part

2/09/2017

Before digging into Oddity, take a second to reflect upon Jon West's part from Foundation's 2001 classic Art Bars… vid—Super-8 and super great! Can somebody build that red C bar at a park asap?

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.