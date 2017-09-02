Classics: Jon West "Art Bars" Part
2/09/2017
Before digging into Oddity, take a second to reflect upon Jon West's part from Foundation's 2001 classic Art Bars… vid—Super-8 and super great! Can somebody build that red C bar at a park asap?
-
2/06/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal PremiereFoundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.
-
2/02/2017
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.
-
1/30/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" PremiereJoin the Foundation Super Co. for the premiere of their new video, Oddity, at the Observatory Feb. 1st.
-
1/10/2017
Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" PartModern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.
-
11/29/2016
Classics: Jose Rojo's "Bonus Round" PartChris Haslam introduces Jose Rojo’s ultra-smooth part from Tiltmode’s 2009 full-length video.