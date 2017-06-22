Thrasher Magazine

CCS' "Total Disaster" Video

6/22/2017

When the CCS team rolls up, no tranny is safe! And although there are plenty of actual disasters in this vid, it's mostly filled with triumphant successes—catching air will never go out of style.

