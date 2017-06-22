CCS' "Total Disaster" Video
6/22/2017
When the CCS team rolls up, no tranny is safe! And although there are plenty of actual disasters in this vid, it's mostly filled with triumphant successes—catching air will never go out of style.
6/14/2017
Chris Russell: CreaturependentChris Russell brings you to Hell and back with sheer terror on a skateboard for Creature and Independent.
6/06/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Creature Team ProfilesThe green team has been on KOTR before, but never with a squad this stacked. Do Gravette, Willis, Conover, Baekkel and the Muscle have what it takes? Check the frickin' stats! Show starts June 8th at 9 on Viceland.
5/26/2017
Watch King Of The Road Season 1 For FreeCatch up on the trainwreck which was last year's KOTR (U.S. only) before the big Season 2 premier June 8th on Viceland. Spoiler alert: the toilet didn't make it.
5/25/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Team PromosDeathwish floats, enjoi parties through the pain and Creature pays in a feeble amount of blood. Check the squads and place your bets! New episodes start June 8th on Viceland.
5/24/2017
Fatback: CreatureJoe Brook cruised around the backroads of the USA, snapping pics and getting bootleg footy, while The Fiends put the finishing touches on their recent full-length.