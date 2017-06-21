Magnified: Jack Olson

Pyramid Country's "Boardslides and Lipslides" Video Doing an innovative boardslide or lipslide is no easy feat, but in Pyramid Country's latest video, Love and Gratitude, they hammered out plenty. Here they are in all their slidin' glory.

Pyramid Country's "Love and Gratitude" Video The skating is incredible, but these Pyramid videos are so much more than epic ripping. They’re an audio/visual event, and we highly recommend you carve out the next half hour to enjoy the experience.

Filming for "Love and Gratitude" The Pyramid Country crew hightailed it to Sacramento to snatch up some last-minute hammers for their new video, Love and Gratitude. Peep the photos and don't forget—the vid premiers here on Thursday. You know it's gonna be cosmic.

Magnified: Jimmy Wilkins and Jason Jessee Jason whips up an invert to fakie while Jimmy skies over stale. Backyard Boogie!