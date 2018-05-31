Cherry Hill Death or Glory Challenge
5/31/2018
This past Wednesday Long Beach’s Cherry Park local’s paid homage to San Francisco’s Death Race and Dime’s Glory Challenge by holding the 1st and probably last Cherry Hill Death or Glory Challenge. With this much excitement in the air, no wonder the boys in blue shut it down.
-
5/29/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Series TrailerYep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
-
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESTyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
-
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson and Kyle Walker InterviewK-Walks and Tyson chat about $5,000 coats, eating rabbit hearts, weed-induced time traveling, getting (fake) kidnapped and taking a dump on a school's roof. These dudes are legendary. From the May 2018 interview issue.
-
4/12/2018
Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILESK-Walks never disappoints, always bringing speed and power to everything he attacks. He unleashed another barnburner in Spinning Away, but you might just enjoy these RAW FILES even more.
-
4/04/2018
Magnified: Kyle Walker and Tyson PetersonIf you could show this footage to a skateboarder 20 years ago their head would explode at the site of seeing not just one, but TWO dudes, grinding down a mountain of a handrail! Crazy times, kids...