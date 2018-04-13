Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILES
Tyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
Watch Vans' Spinning Away video here.
Tyson Peterson and Kyle Walker InterviewK-Walks and Tyson chat about $5,000 coats, eating rabbit hearts, weed-induced time traveling, getting (fake) kidnapped and taking a dump on a school's roof. These dudes are legendary. From the May 2018 interview issue.
Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILESK-Walks never disappoints, always bringing speed and power to everything he attacks. He unleashed another barnburner in Spinning Away, but you might just enjoy these RAW FILES even more.
Magnified: Kyle Walker and Tyson PetersonIf you could show this footage to a skateboarder 20 years ago their head would explode at the site of seeing not just one, but TWO dudes, grinding down a mountain of a handrail! Crazy times, kids...
Vans' "Spinning Away" VideoTyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.
Vans x SpitfireVans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.