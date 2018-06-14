Christian Maalouf's "WKND" Part
6/14/2018
Big snaps, beautiful style, and a kickflip to die for, Christian exemplifies everything epic about the pure expression of skateboarding.
-
12/08/2017
WKND's "Goodfool" VideoThis is pure cinematic gold. Welcome to the team, kid.
-
12/07/2017
Salomon Cardenas' "WKND" PartThis part has all the first-rate production you’d expect from a WKND video. It doesn’t hurt that Salomon is one helluva skateboarder, seeking out the SoCal spots you don’t see in every other vid. Welcome to the team, dude. You’re damn good.
-
12/07/2017
Salomon Cardenas InterviewSalomon talks about having his life saved by Fabrizio, getting punked by Kerry Getz, being a cabana boy for rich retirees, losing part of his testicle (!!!) and much more.
-
9/07/2017
WKND Welcomes Alexis SabloneWKND is proud to say that Alexis Sablone is now on their team. Check out the welcome clip here.
-
6/30/2017
Jordan Taylor's "WKND" PartWKND welcomes Jordan Taylor to the pro ranks with this killer part. Check it out.