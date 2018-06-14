Christian Maalouf's "WKND" Part

WKND's "Goodfool" Video This is pure cinematic gold. Welcome to the team, kid.

Salomon Cardenas' "WKND" Part This part has all the first-rate production you’d expect from a WKND video. It doesn’t hurt that Salomon is one helluva skateboarder, seeking out the SoCal spots you don’t see in every other vid. Welcome to the team, dude. You’re damn good.

Salomon Cardenas Interview Salomon talks about having his life saved by Fabrizio, getting punked by Kerry Getz, being a cabana boy for rich retirees, losing part of his testicle (!!!) and much more.

WKND Welcomes Alexis Sablone WKND is proud to say that Alexis Sablone is now on their team. Check out the welcome clip here.