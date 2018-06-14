Alex Willms' "Death or Glory" Part

adidas' "Hawaiian Holiday" Video After the Hell of a Paradise ramp contest on Waikiki, the adidas squad scoured Oahu in search of stoke, including a mandatory visit to the infamous Wallows ditch.

SKATELINE: 06.12.2018 Zion Wright's REAL part, Tyson Peterson goes pro, Girl messes with Texas and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Pyramid Country's "Vessel in Passing" Video The desert can be a place of spiritual awakening and artistic exploration, and the Pyramid Country posse are sure as hell diving deep into those waters. This video may leave the viewer with some questions, but there’s no uncertainty about the skating: these dudes RIP! Long live the full-length vid!

ARMY Interview ARMY stepped up and tore the Death Match down. Check them out.

"Don't Mess With Girl" Video The Girl squadron trekked out to Texas, shredding ditches and abandoned buildings en route to the Death Match in Austin. Hell, even McCrankers made the trip!

Austin Thongvivong's "Thunder" Part Austin has been cranking out clips at a prolific pace and doesn’t appear to be hitting the breaks anytime soon. Raise a toast to another ripping part from the Pacific Northwest.

Al Partanen and Jay Howell's "Rabioso" Zine Levi’s in Mexico City as seen through the eyes of Al Partanen with illustrations by Jay Howell—a zine-style presentation of the article that ran in our June ’18 issue. Spoiler alert: Al still gets his face kicked in.

Magnified: Zion Wright Zion has a new part dropping next week. So let this be a warning, hammers are on the horizon.

RIP In Peace: Mark "Monk" Hubbard My friend Roger Mark Hubbard died June 8, 2018. Talk about skateboard legends, this dude saw his destiny. Marty was a true skateboard pioneer. Talk about doing it yourself, this dude did it all. He’s gone but his legend will live forever. I miss him, and there ain’t nobody like him. Once again, rest in peace. Roger Mark Hubbard 1970-2018. –Jake Phelps