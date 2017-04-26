Thrasher Magazine

Classics: Brandon Westgate's "MADE" Part

4/26/2017

This is simply one of the best skate parts ever filmed. Not much to say beyond that. Kader Sylla gets tough love while introducing an epic edit from the 2013 Emerica vid.

