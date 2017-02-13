Thrasher Magazine

Corey Glick's "Oddity" Part

2/13/2017

Maybe you’ve seen Glick skate before or caught his interview in the mag, but nothing can prepare for this onslaught of GNAR. This part is all killer, no filler. Buckle up...

