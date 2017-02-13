Corey Glick's "Oddity" Part Maybe you’ve seen Glick skate before or caught his interview in the mag, but nothing can prepare for this onslaught of GNAR. This part is all killer, no filler. Buckle up...

Meet the Foundation Team Who are the madmen you’re about to witness wreaking havoc in the Oddity video? Click here to find out...

Foundation's "Oddity" Teaser The team laid it all on the line and the result is one of the heaviest, hammer-laden full lengths imaginable. We’ll be showing select parts, starting Monday with Corey Glick, before premiering the whole enchilada later in the week.

Hall of Meat: Joey Ragali This slam is a bruiser, for sure. But Joey’s cat-like spin prevented it from being even worse.

Magnified: Corey Glick Corey goes the hard way, opting to alley-oop his 180 nosegrind over the top. Heavy move on hefty Hubba ledge.

Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal Premiere Foundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.