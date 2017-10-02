Meet the Foundation Team
2/10/2017
Who are the madmen you’re about to witness wreaking havoc in the Oddity video? Click here to find out...
-
2/10/2017
Meet the Foundation TeamWho are the madmen you’re about to witness wreaking havoc in the Oddity video? Click here to find out...
-
2/10/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" TeaserThe team laid it all on the line and the result is one of the heaviest, hammer-laden full lengths imaginable. We’ll be showing select parts, starting Monday with Corey Glick, before premiering the whole enchilada later in the week.
-
2/10/2017
Hall of Meat: Joey RagaliThis slam is a bruiser, for sure. But Joey’s cat-like spin prevented it from being even worse.
-
2/10/2017
Magnified: Corey GlickCorey goes the hard way, opting to alley-oop his 180 nosegrind over the top. Heavy move on hefty Hubba ledge.
-
2/10/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal PremiereFoundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.
-
2/10/2017
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.