David Gravette's "Creature Video" Part

5/19/2017

The Lamb will never let you down. His latest, a two-song odyssey of epic proportions, showcases the gnar, but also the quirky tricks that make David so damn awesome.

 

Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.

