David Gravette's "Creature Video" Part
5/19/2017
The Lamb will never let you down. His latest, a two-song odyssey of epic proportions, showcases the gnar, but also the quirky tricks that make David so damn awesome.
Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.
5/19/2017
5/19/2017
Milton Martinez's "Creature Video" PartThere isn’t anyone on the planet who better represents SKATE AND DESTROY. Milton is a one-man wrecking crew. Get out of the way!
5/19/2017
Milton Martinez on Weed and MoneyChecking in with the hammer-dropping assassin from Argentina. Read up and then go watch his part!
5/19/2017
Jimmy Wilkins' "Creature Video" PartWith this guy as one of the commanding officers, vert skating is alive and thriving. Check the FS Ollie technique. Hot damn...
5/19/2017
Wilkins & Jessee Rollerskate InterviewJimmy Wilkins and Jason Jessee in a rollerskating rink? That sounds pretty weird. Don't worry. It absolutely is.
5/19/2017
Jimmy Wilkins InterviewJimmy Wilkins gets interviewed by Jason Jessee and it's just as weird as you'd imagine it to be. Keep skateboarding crazy.
5/19/2017
Peter Raffin's "Creature Video" PartThe bearded beast barges without the slightest hesitation. This part is a rising crescendo, culminating in some of the heaviest hammers imaginable.
5/19/2017
Peter Raffin On Lobrow BeardingPeter drops in for a quick interview about, you guessed it, his beard.
5/19/2017
Chris Russell's "Creature Video" PartYou don’t get a nickname like “The Muscle” for being spooked on a skateboard. Chris is a wrecking ball on four wheels, carving up transitions like a Thanksgiving turkey.
5/19/2017
Chris Russell's Guide to DatingThe Muscle shares some advice on matters of the heart. Take it or leave it.