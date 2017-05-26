DC Shoes' "Arrival" Video

Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb Every attempt at Rincon is no joke. There’s just no easy way to fall from that drop.

DC Shoes' "Arrival" Teaser John Shanahan, Alexis Ramirez, and Chase Webb are all officially am for DC Shoes, and they have a shared part premiering this Friday. Mark your calendar, it’s damn good.

Double Rock: DC Ams Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.

Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!