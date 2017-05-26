Thrasher Magazine

DC Shoes' "Arrival" Video

5/26/2017

The DC Shoes fleet has three new members and they’re all certified hitters. Watch and welcome John, Alexis, and Chase. These guys GO.

  • 5/25/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb

    Every attempt at Rincon is no joke. There’s just no easy way to fall from that drop.
  • 5/24/2017

    DC Shoes' "Arrival" Teaser

    John Shanahan, Alexis Ramirez, and Chase Webb are all officially am for DC Shoes, and they have a shared part premiering this Friday. Mark your calendar, it’s damn good.
  • 5/22/2017

    Double Rock: DC Ams

    Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.
  • 5/05/2017

    Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part

    Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
  • 5/05/2017

    The Follow Up: Cyril Jackson

    Losing your dog in the van, the new Baker ams, the sacrifices to make the move out West and when it’s finally time to break down and buy a car—we catch up with Cyril Jackson and get the scoop on filming DC shoes' Afterburner.
