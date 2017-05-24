DC Shoes' "Arrival" Teaser

Double Rock: DC Ams Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.

Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!

The Follow Up: Cyril Jackson Losing your dog in the van, the new Baker ams, the sacrifices to make the move out West and when it’s finally time to break down and buy a car—we catch up with Cyril Jackson and get the scoop on filming DC shoes' Afterburner.

Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. This DC shoes part is energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.