Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video

9/13/2017

  • 9/13/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City" Video

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City&quot; Video
    Indy’s epic nationwide road trip hits the Rockies, where no transition is left unterrorized. Colorado is a must-skate state. Plan a trip with your crew ASAP.
  • 9/12/2017

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos

    Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos
    Things were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
  • 9/12/2017

    That’s What You Get When You Funk With Baker

    That’s What You Get When You Funk With Baker
    Tristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
  • 9/09/2017

    Manramp Goes to Skate Camp

    Manramp Goes to Skate Camp
    It’s back-breaking labor, but Manramp is always down to spice up a session. This wild edit features Greyson Fletcher, Nyjah Huston, Mark Appleyard, Evan Smith, Dave Mull and others.
  • 9/08/2017

    The DC Promo Video

    The DC Promo Video
    We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.