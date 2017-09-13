Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video
9/13/2017
9/13/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City" VideoIndy’s epic nationwide road trip hits the Rockies, where no transition is left unterrorized. Colorado is a must-skate state. Plan a trip with your crew ASAP.
9/12/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 PhotosThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
9/12/2017
That’s What You Get When You Funk With BakerTristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
9/09/2017
Manramp Goes to Skate CampIt’s back-breaking labor, but Manramp is always down to spice up a session. This wild edit features Greyson Fletcher, Nyjah Huston, Mark Appleyard, Evan Smith, Dave Mull and others.
9/08/2017
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...