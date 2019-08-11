Dime's "Knowing Mixtape" Vol.2
11/08/2019
We present to you the long awaited Dime video, Knowing Mixtape Vol. 2, featuring Alexis Lacroix, Tiago Lemos, Etienne Gagne, Leon Chapdelaine, Will Marshall, Bob LaSalle and many more. Knowers will know...
11/06/2019
Bust or Bail "Trouble at the Double" PhotosThe original and greatest raw street contest roared back to life at an undisclosed California kinker last weekend. From Mark Suciu to Jamie Foy and every rail ripper in between, this was one for the history books. And Alex Midler… you’re nuts!
11/01/2019
Jake Johnson's "Somewhere in Pennsylvania" VideoJake Invited the CONS team to his hometown of State College for a taste of life in central PA. Check it out.
10/08/2019
Tiago's Mix TapeManolos Tapes came through with a sick Tiago mix tape to help launch his first signature Andalé bearing.
10/02/2019
Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic StadiumWith Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.
10/01/2019
