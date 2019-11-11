Thrasher Magazine

Hélas' "Fellas" Disc One

11/11/2019

From the broad boulevards of France to the fresh marble of China, the Hélas associates, like kings, hold court over every ledge and stack of stairs in their sights. This is a top-notch full-length. Kick back and enjoy it...

